Blackberry Aurora: New press image leaks online

Just yesterday, two live images were making rounds online claiming it as Blackberry's new budget phone with code name BBC100-1. Now, a new image has been leaked online which looks similar to those from yesterday. Although, this image doesn't shed any new information from what we already know about the device, it does help us know one important thing pertaining to the device, i.e. the name - Blackberry Aurora.

It is already known that this device will be launched only in Indonesian market with hardware that will be manufactured by PT BB Merah Putih.

This upcoming device could sport 5.5-inch display, 32GB of internal storage,3000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. This device may also support dual-SIM according to the leaks.

