Blackberry Aurora with Dual SIM support, Android Nougat officially announced

BB Merah Putih, recently signed an agreement for brand licensing with BlackBerry Limited in September 2016. Now, it has announced the release of its first BlackBerry smartphone, Blackberry Aurora for the Indonesian market.

BlackBerry has a long history in Indonesia, connecting and protecting millions of mobile customers that use BlackBerry products to grow their businesses and stay in touch with friends and family.

Regarding its launch in Indonesia, Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Solutions for BlackBerry says,"Our customers in Indonesia are very important to BlackBerry, and as we focus on software innovation, we are very excited about our partnership with BB Merah Putih to deliver high-quality devices with the BlackBerry security DNA our customers are so familiar with."

Supports Android Nougat This phone not only supports 4G LTE network speed but also the first BlackBerry device in the world to have Android. Nougat being the most advanced operating system of Android, Blackberry Aurora offers this to the user. This Android operating system also makes the BlackBerry Aurora energy consumption lower. Equipped with Dual-sim funtionality It is the first BlackBerry device to be equipped with dual-SIM functionality.Inserting or removing the micro SIM card into the smartphone can be done in an easy way, without the need to use a SIM card ejector like other smartphones. Elegant display and longer battery life The smooth curve on each side of the phone makes it pleasing to hold in the hand and usage of lightweight materials adds to its comfortability. It has AMOLED 5.5-inch display with an HD resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The Wider display allows users to watch videos and access menus with more leverage. The smartphone is equipped with a highly reliable battery with a capacity of 3000mAh, which makes the longer standby time. Availability This phone is available in three different colors - Gold, Silver and Black and can be pre-ordered at a price of Rp. 3,499,000 in various online e-commerce in Indonesia until Sunday, March 12, 2017.