Blackberry BBC100-1 with Android 7.0 spotted on GeekBench

We know that Blackberry is working on its upcoming Android phone BBC100-1. There were so many leaks and rumors regarding the specs of this device.

The same device was spotted on the Indonesian regulator's website last December and now it has made its appearance in GeekBench as well. With the model number BBC100-1, this smartphone was found listed on one of the benchmarking websites, GeekBench this Monday, April 24th. This gives us a hint that this low-budget Blackberry smartphone will be launched soon.

Though this listing does not reveal much about the device, it just said that the phone runs on Android 7.0 out of the box. But the earlier leaks and rumors spoke so many things about the device's specification and design. Let us recollect those features which will help us in visualizing the final picture of the phone.

Performance Blackberry BBC100-1 is said to powered by Qualcomm quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4GHz, and few rumors do say that it may be Snapdragon 425 SoC chipset. It may come packed with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an expandable option. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat during the launch with the stock UI on top of it. It even comes with Blackberry customization which includes the Blackberry Hub. Display and Optics This Blackberry phone sports a 5.5-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a polycarbonate shell and does not include a fingerprint sensor in it. Speaking of the camera, the phone features to have a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. It also has an 8MP selfie camera on the front which is more than enough to capture an amazing picture. Battery and Connectivity The BBC100-1 is said to house a large battery of 3,000mAh capacity which can last for a day with continuous usage. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and MicroUSB 2.0 port. It is the first Blackberry smartphone to support dual SIM standby.

Though it is not yet confirmed, it looks like the BBC100-1 will be the same Blackberry Aurora which was leaked earlier. We know that BB Merah Putih will be manufacturing this model, so we can expect it to go on sale exclusively in Indonesia.