BlackBerry could launch another smartphone alongside Mercury at MWC

Blackberry has already confirmed that it will be bringing Mercury next month at Mobile World Congress (MWC). But with new reports that are flying in, that might not be the only BlackBerry-smartphone that will be revealed at the MWC. Speculations indicate some other smartphone could be released along with Mercury.

As such, various reports have indicated that the BlackBerry smartphone could be made by PT BB Merah Putih. Further reports have revealed that the smartphone was also given a code name "BBC100-1" and it has been said that the smartphone will likely be aimed at emerging markets like Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

BlackBerry "BBC100-1": Snapdragon 425 1,4 GHz, 5.5in, 720p HD, 4/32GB, 13/8MP, Dual-SIM, 3000mAh. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 26, 2017

As per the reports from phonearena, the mysterious smartphone is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The smartphone might also come with a 5.5-inch display that supports HD (720p) resolution.

The BBC100-1 could feature a 13-megapixel camera at the rear and in the front, it could come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has also been disclosed that the smartphone could be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and will offer dual-SIM support.

While the news is still not solid, on the other hand, the smartphone could fail to make its debut at MWC since it is not being manufactured by TCL. However, we are keeping our hopes high and hoping that it will happen at MWC.

