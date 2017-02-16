Blackberry files a lawsuit against Nokia for patent infringement

Nokia has just made its comeback to the smartphone world with the introduction of Nokia 6 and while things seem to be going well for the company, BlackBerry has just filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Finnish company.

According to the lawsuit, Nokia's mobile products most commonly Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers, and Liquid Radio software were making use of patents that BlackBerry had developed. More significantly, the lawsuit also involves products and services that make use of the LTE networks.

BlackBerry also says that some of the patents Nokia used were those it acquired in 2011 as part of a group that bought Nortel's patents for $4.5 billion after the company's bankruptcy.

However, BlackBerry has accused Nokia of using standard compliant products without receiving a license or the approval to do so from BlackBerry. On the other hand, BlackBerry is demanding some compensation from Nokia for the unauthorized use of their technology. However, the lawsuit doesn't specify the amount that the company wants from Nokia.

