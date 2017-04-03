BlackBerry is bringing a big update for its Android smartphones

BlackBerry in its official blog has just announced that it is bringing a new update for all its Android smartphones including PRIV, DTEK50, DTEK60 and upcoming devices. The company has further said that the update would soon be available for download.

However, the main highlight of the update as per the company is that it will be bringing some improvements to the productivity features that these handsets come pre-installed with. The company further talks about why it is bringing such changes and goes on to say, "at the end of the day, you're always seeking better, more efficient ways to get work done. Productivity is every bit as important as security. BlackBerry understands this."

In any case, the update will completely overhaul the Productivity Tab's interface thus making it more user-friendly and organized. Apart from the re-design of the interface BlackBerry's new update will also bring a new Quick Triage function that is meant for "items in the Hub and new Quick Actions for entries in Contacts, including Phone, Text, and Email."

As for the availability, BlackBerry has said that the update will be available through the Google Play Store. Users of BlackBerry-branded Android phones should receive a notification when the update becomes available for download. Moreover, if users are connected to Wi-Fi, the download should happen automatically.

On the other hand, if users want to manually download the update then they can connect to a Wi-Fi network, then open the Google Play Store. After opening the store they can tap the icon on the left side of the bar, then select "My apps & games" from the menu that pops up. Users can choose to either tap "Update All" or select which apps to update on an individual basis. Finally, they can tap "Download," and the update will begin even if they don't see a progress bar or another indicator.