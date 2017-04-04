BlackBerry KEYone to be available from May 5 in select countries

BlackBerry KEYone was unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona and the company had announced that the smartphone would be available globally starting April this year.

However, the availability of the smartphone has been delayed since it was announced back in February. While we were expecting the KEYone to go on sale in the weeks following its official launch but BlackBerry recently revealed that the KEYone wouldn't hit the shelves until May or even later.

This was indeed disappointing news for fans. But they might have something to be excited about. The European launch date has just been revealed. UK retailer Clove has now listed the BlackBerry on its website. The listing further states "first stock expected 5th May." This basically means that the device will be available for purchase from 5 April onwards.

While this is a good news for the fans, the listing also reveals the price of the smartphone which is £499 (approx Rs 40,412). Further, interested customers can also pre-order the device via Clove U.K. as of now. Likewise, if interested consumers want to get the device early then they can pre-order it from Clove regardless of their location.

In any case, now that we have some date about the availability of the device, BlackBerry should make its device available for purchase in other European countries around the same time.