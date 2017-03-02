BlackBerry KEYone Indian price leaked, alleged to come at Rs. 39,999

BlackBerry KEYone Indian pricing leaked as the smartphone was listed on OnlyMobiles.com. As per the listing, the device will bear a price tag of Rs. 39,999 in the Indian market.

BlackBerry had recently unveiled its last phone, the BlackBerry KEYone as promised at the MWC 2017. Priced at USD 549, the smartphone is said to hit the stores across the world in April. Although the company confirmed that the BlackBerry KEYone will make its way to India, it didn’t disclose the pricing details for the Indian market.

And if the latest listing is anything to by, we already have the pricing for the Indian market. The listing also reveals a 12-month BlackBerry Indian warranty and the option to purchase the handset in EMI for as low as Rs. 1,940 per month. However, the listing doesn’t shed any light on the availability date. It simply says “coming soon.” For a clear rundown of specs and other details regarding the BlackBerry KEYone, click here.

