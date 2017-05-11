Blackberry KEYone launching in India for Rs. 39,999

If you recall the Blackberry KEYone was unveiled at MWC 2017 and was made available in the U.S and Canada recently. The handset has been priced at $549 approximately Rs. 35,500.

While we are waiting for the company to make the device available outside U.S. and Canada, we have come across and interesting report from PhoneRadar. According to the publication citing unnamed sources, says the Blackberry KEYone QWERTY smartphone will be launching in India soon.

SEE ALSO: Honor 8 Lite First Impressions

However, since TCL cannot sell the Blackberry KEYone in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Optiemus Infracom the company's official partner is expected to work on the device and sell them in India. The good thing this report talks about is that the Indian variant of the Blackberry KEYone will feature better specifications than the global variant.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Expected Launch Moreover, the report notes that the device that will be launched in India will be an upgraded KEYone that would be manufactured in the country. Thus the building process is expected to start from Mid May and the phones are expected to be launched around the 2nd week of June. Extra Additions and Price AS such the Indian variant is expected to come dual SIM dual standby support and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. BlackBerry KEYone was officially launched with just 3GB of RAM, however, the Indian variant is expected to feature an extra gig of RAM. SEE ALSO: Honor 8 Lite with 4GB RAM launched for Rs. 17,999; availability debuts tomorrow The handset will be running on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and it should be receiving regular monthly security updates as well. PhoneRadar also reports that the Blackberry KEYone should fall under the price tag of Rs. 39,999 in India. The device is expected to be available in the market from next month. Features of the launched BlackBerry KEYone BlackBerry KEYone comes with a 4.5-inch Full HD (1620 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. There is a four-row QWERTY keyboard that supports capacitive gestures and every button can be customized for two shortcuts. The Space bar in the fourth row also comes integrated with a fingerprint sensor and also acts as a shutter button in the camera app. Processors, RAM, Battery Under the hood, the smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. BlackBerry KEYone sports 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. The smartphone further draws its power from a 3505mAh battery. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 with the USB Type-C 3.0 port that can charge from 0 percent to 50 percent in just 36 minutes. Camera and Connectivity options There is a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with 84-degree wide angle lens. Connectivity options like GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.