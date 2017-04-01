Blackberry KEYone’s release gets delayed until May

Have to wait another month to get KEYone

One of the BlackBerry's important Android smartphone KEYone, which was supposed to be released this month has been delayed, unfortunately. This phone was announced officially at MWC 2017 and it was represented as a mid-range handset with a physical keyboard in it.

Being a highly appreciated phone by other Blackberry users, it is said to decide company's future. Though the recent FCC approval stated that everything was on proper track, but in the earnings call of company's fiscal Q4 2017, the company CEO John Chen announced this delay. He noted that it is still under production process and the fully released version will be out on May.

He says, "The second one, that TCL announced at Mobile World Congress which is the physical keyboard on an Android, that one is not going to be slated to ship until probably the May timeframe. I think the first manufacturing production run is at the end of April. So the product looks pretty good, but the worldwide availability is going to be later than May."

The information regarding the delay has been posted on twitter as well. Steve Cistulli, the president and general manager of TCL Communication's North American division tweeted to share the further details.

Though this phone will come to the market little late, it is said to dominate other Blackberry phones out there. Blackberry fans are eagerly waiting for this first Android smartphone with physical QWERTY keyboard equipped in it and now its out turn to wait and see how this affects the company's future.



