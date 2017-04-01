Blackberry KEYone’s release gets delayed until May

One of the BlackBerry's important Android smartphone KEYone, which was supposed to be released this month has been delayed, unfortunately. This phone was announced officially at MWC 2017 and it was represented as a mid-range handset with a physical keyboard in it.

Being a highly appreciated phone by other Blackberry users, it is said to decide company's future. Though the recent FCC approval stated that everything was on proper track, but in the earnings call of company's fiscal Q4 2017, the company CEO John Chen announced this delay. He noted that it is still under production process and the fully released version will be out on May.

Also Read: BlackBerry PRIV gets March security patch update with build number AAJ925

He says, "The second one, that TCL announced at Mobile World Congress which is the physical keyboard on an Android, that one is not going to be slated to ship until probably the May timeframe. I think the first manufacturing production run is at the end of April. So the product looks pretty good, but the worldwide availability is going to be later than May."

.@BBMobile Production is underway, but we want to be certain we can meet our customer demands and avoid disappointing stock-outs 4/ — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) March 31, 2017

The information regarding the delay has been posted on twitter as well. Steve Cistulli, the president and general manager of TCL Communication's North American division tweeted to share the further details.

Also Read: Blackberry releases Privacy Shade: A new security app for Android

Though this phone will come to the market little late, it is said to dominate other Blackberry phones out there. Blackberry fans are eagerly waiting for this first Android smartphone with physical QWERTY keyboard equipped in it and now its out turn to wait and see how this affects the company's future.