BlackBerry KEYone sale will start from May 31

TCL and BlackBerry have just announced that BlackBerry KEYone is finally going on sale in the U.S. and Canada markets starting May 31.

The company has also announced that pre-orders will begin on May 18. Moreover, BlackBerry KEYone is priced at $549 (approximately Rs. 35,300) for the unlocked versions in the U.S. while the carrier-locked ones will be priced at CAD 199 (approximately Rs. 10,000) for two years in Canada.

Besides, after receiving good feedback from the BlackBerry community and the fans, the company is excited to offer this all-new Android-powered BlackBerry smartphone to customers across Canada and U.S.

However, other markets should also receive the smartphone in the days to come. Would you like to buy the new BlackBerry device? If you are interested then here is what the smartphone is all about.

Signature Keypad BlackBerry KEYone also known as BlackBerry 'Mercury' was unveiled at MWC 2017 in the month of February. The BlackBerry KEYone comes with the signature QWERTY keypad slider below the device, and it also features a fingerprint sensor on the space-bar as well as capacitive touch on the entire keyboard for scrolling. Specifications The smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch full-HD (1620x1080 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 433ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. BlackBerry KEYone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz and is paired with 3GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU. BlackBerry KEYone sports 32GB of inbuilt storage and it can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. Cameras and Battery BlackBerry KEYone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front facing camera with a wide-angle lens and a flash module. The smartphone is backed by a 3505mAh battery and comes with QuickCharge 3.0 support along with a 'Boost' charging feature. Connectivity Options The new KEYone's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.