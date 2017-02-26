Blackberry “Mercury” goes official as BlackBerry KEYOne: Features, Specifications, Price revealed

BlackBerry has just kick started the 2017 MWC by announcing the BlackBerry KEYOne aka BlackBerry Mercury that you have been hearing and reading so much about. The smartphone now gets a new name.

While the device was already teased before the official announcement we had some idea of what was coming. But now that the company has finally made it official we can now report firmly about what the new flagship smartphone BlackBerry KEYOne actually brings to the table.

So without further ado, let's get down to what the smartphone is all about.

Design Well, the key aspect to emphasize on the BlackBerry KEYOne is its design. The device comes with a 4.5-inch (1080x1620 pixels) display with pixel density of 420ppi which is a touch screen and you get a physical QWERTY keyboard as well. The body is made of aluminum but there is a rubbery finish at the rear which the company claims that it will offer better ergonomics and comfort when holding the device in the hands. It will also make use of the physical keyboard easier. Keyboard BlackBerry fans will be glad to hear that the company is retaining BlackBerry's famous physical QWERTY keyboard. This is actually a feature that is difficult to find with touch screen smartphones today. However this is one of the most interesting things about the device. The keyboard comes in 4 rows of keys, backlit and with a reader of traces hidden in the space bar. The keys further respond to gestures and can be used as a touchpad. It has been said that keyboard also has 52 fully customizable keyboard shortcuts. And there's more! According to the company the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the keyboard. Under the hood Well, BlackBerry KEYOne will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor accompanied by the GPU Adreno 605, 3GB RAM, and 32GB on-board storage. The device will get its juice from a 3500mAh battery and it does come with Quick Charge 3.0. The device also gets a "Boost" feature that will help turbo charge the device. The company claims that the device will charge 50 percent in 36 minutes. And guess what! The device will be running Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Camera One of the important features that consumers are mostly concerned about is the camera. The photographic section is headed by a main camera of 12MP with f/2.0 lens and it will make use of the Sony IMX378 sensor. The camera will support 4K video recording capability at 30 fps. As for the "selfie camera" there is an 8MP fixed-focus front camera that will be able to record 1080p video. The rear camera is touted to be the same as seen on the Google Pixel smartphones. Other features BlackBerry KEYOne does feature a USB Type-C port, a 3mm headphone jack and a noise cancellation microphone. Further the smartphone comes with DTEK application that will allow users to fine tune and customize the phones security settings. The company has said that the smartphone will also be getting the security updates regularly. Further, the phone will support 4G mobile data via a single SIM card. Availability and Price As for the availability of the device, BlackBerry has said it will be available across the globe starting from April. And the device will come with a price tag of € 599,£ 499 and $549. Indian pricing would roughly be around Rs. 36,584 or little higher.