BlackBerry Mercury officially launch set for February 25

Smartphone pioneer BlackBerry in partnership with TCL will official launch the most awaited BlackBerry Mercury on February 25. The report is based on a tweet that was posted on the official BlackBerry twitter handle yesterday.

The tweet read as follows: "25.02.17 #MWC2017 #BlackBerryMobile" and embedded is a GIF showcasing the BlackBerry Mercury itself. This clearly indicates that BlackBerry will definitely launch the BlackBerry Mercury at the MWC 2017 event to take place next month.

To recall, several rumors about the look, display, and specs of the smartphone was making round all across the internet until TCL officially showcased the BlackBerry Mercury at CES 2017 earlier this month. However, it should be noted that although the look of the smartphone has been disclosed, the specs, price, and rest of the information still remains a mystery.

In terms of the specs, BlackBerry Mercury will sport the classic qwerty keyboard and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

If the other rumors are to be trusted upon, the upcoming BlackBerry Android smartphone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat and will be backed by a 3400 mAh battery. Not only this, there have been several other speculations about the BlackBerry smartphone, to know about it all read here.

For more updates on the BlackBerry Mercury launch and other related details stay tuned to GizBot.