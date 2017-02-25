BlackBerry Mercury releasing today at MWC; How to watch the live stream

BlackBerry's new flagship Android smartphone was briefly teased at CES 2017 in Las Vegas earlier this month, following a slew of mysterious, dimly-lit teaser videos. And further, there have been several rumors going around on the internet which if they are to be believed, BlackBerry's smartphone is shaping up to be one of the most impressive phones of the year.

However, as the company is getting back into the business the official unveiling of the new smartphone dubbed as BlackBerry Mercury is happening tonight at 11:30 PM IST. BlackBerry 'Mercury' will be the latest phone from BlackBerry Mobile and it does promise to be a unique phone that will combine classic hardware with modern Android conveniences.

On the other hand, while we already know few details about the upcoming 'Mercury' phone from BlackBerry, the announcement will help us get a better idea about the specs, features and more significantly what it will cost and when it will be available.

In any case, the highly-anticipated smartphone is finally going to be revealed to the world and while most of us won't be attending the live announcement, CrackBerry will be streaming the event for all to see. You can visit crackberry.com/bbmobilemwc2017 or you can also tune in below for the live announcement.

So if you are excited or you're a BlackBerry fan you can now follow along with the big announcement and get to know what BlackBerry has in store for the consumers.

BlackBerry 'Mercury' Livestream from MWC 2017! Do bookmark this page.