BlackBerry Mercury to sport Google Pixel-like rear camera, launching on February 25

The most rumored BlackBerry "Mercury" or DTEK70 made its first public appearance at the CES 2017 that took place early this month. Although showing how the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone might look like, TCL didn't reveal the specs that the device might sport.

However, considering the bombarded rumors circulating across the webosphere, we surely have a blurry idea on how the BlackBerry codename "Mercury" or "DTEK70" might appear to be. Adding on to the wide range of features, here comes another rumor, and this time it's about the phone's camera set up.

Yes, recently a person with a username Roland Quandt on twitter apparently confirmed the BlackBerry Mercury camera set up. The tweet read as follows: "BlackBerry "Mercury" has a Sony IMX378 camera sensor on the rear - 12MP, 4K video, same as Google Pixel/Pixel XL f.ex. (1/2)."

BlackBerry "Mercury" has a Sony IMX378 camera sensor on the rear - 12MP, 4K video, same as Google Pixel/Pixel XL f.ex. (1/2) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017

Hence, if the rumors are to be trusted upon, BlackBerry Mercury might sport Sony IMX378 sensor on the rear quite similar to that of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices. Not to forget, Pixel phones are among the best camera phones announced last year. So does this confirm that BlackBerry Mercury might be one of the best camera smartphones of 2017? Maybe.

ALSO READ: BlackBerry could launch another smartphone alongside Mercury at MWC

To answer that we need to wait for the upcoming MWC 2017 event, at which TCL tipped to officially launch the most awaited and talked about the smartphone.

So, this confirms that BlackBerry Mercury will be announced on February 25 at the Mobile World Conference 2017. Until then, here are a few other new rumors about the camera that has been leaked recently. One out of which suggests a 12MP rear-view camera, along with a 4K video recording support. However, as per the selfie camera is concerned, the BlackBerry Mercury might sport an 8MP front facing camera along with either Samsung's S5K4H8 sensor or OmniVision's OV8856.

To get more insight about BlackBerry Mercury stay tuned to GizBot and read here.