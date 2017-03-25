BlackBerry PRIV gets March security patch update with build number AAJ925

The AT&T BlackBerry Priv phone started receiving a new security update. With build number AAJ925, the update brings the March security patch. It also includes performance-related optimizations and few regular bug fixes in it.

This new update is being rolled out over the air and said to be highly recommended. After the Verizon variant of Priv got the March security update, the firmware update for AT&T variant of BlackBerry Priv started rolling out. Since it has been rolled out as an OTA update, there is a chance of it taking a long time to hit your phone. So, it's unclear how many phones have updated it already.

If you are confused about whether did you receive any update or not, you can check it by yourself in device's Settings menu. By heading to Settings ->About device -> System updates, you will get to know if there is any firmware update available.

Since it is a firmware update, it might take a long time to complete the process. So, charge your phone fully and better make use of a stable Wi-Fi network. To recall, Priv is the first Blackberry phone to be powered by Android.

With an elegant and slim design, it comes with an option of slide-out QWERTY physical keyboard. Having a broad 5.43-inch dual-curved screen, it is backed up by a 3410mAh battery which can withstand up to 22.5 hours of use. The phone has 18-megapixel dual-flash Schneider-Kreuznach certified camera and offers integrated messaging experience to its users.

This phone is also said to be highly secured because all your data is encrypted by default on PRIV. Some other precautions are also taken at both the hardware and software end to protect your device from malicious attack.

