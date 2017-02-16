BlackBerry's smartphone market share plunges to 0 percent

Is it the demise of BlacBerry? Well, it could be, because according to Gartner a technology research firm, BalckBerry just hit 0.0481 percent market share in the fourth quarter of 2016. The report shows that BlackBerry was able to sell only 207,900 BlackBerry 10 devices around the world throughout the last quarter.

More significantly, BlackBerry 10's market share dropped from 377,800 device sales (0.1 percent) reported from the third quarter of last year.

However, the decline in BlackBerry's shares was evident. Failing to keep up with the demands of the users and further with the introduction of Android and iOS devices which have now occupied the majority percent of the market share, BlackBerry has fallen behind.

This could also be because BlackBerry has been shifting its focus from making its own phones and concentrating instead on services and software. Just to recall, the company has already signed a deal with TCL a Chinese tech company who will now be manufacturing the BlackBerry android devices.

While this is the case with BlackBerry and now achieving almost 0.0 percent market share, it looks like TCL will have to start from scratch.

