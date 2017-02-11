BlackBerry sends out MWC 2017 press invites for February 25, BlackBerry Mercury in the pipeline

It has been months together that we have been hearing rumors about the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury or DTEK70. Well, looks like the wait is almost over, and TCL may unveil the BlackBerry Mercury at the Mobile World Congress this year.

Well, confirming all the rumors surfacing the webosphere, BlackBerry has now sent out press invites for MWC 2017, dated 25.2.2017.

The media invite along with the date and time of the conference also shows a picture of a device, which looks pretty much similar to that of the rumored BlackBerry Mercury.

If the image is that of the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury, trust us, the smartphone looks absolutely stunning, and equips a QWERTY keyboard, retaining the classic BlackBerry look.

So, it can be concluded that the launch date for the most awaited BlackBerry Mercury is set for February 25.

Well, if BlackBerry really unveils the DTEK70 on Feb 25, assumptions are such that it might give a tough fight to Nokia, as the press meet for the smartphone pioneer is set for February 26.

Nokia in the press meet is set to unveil a range of Android smartphones - Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia 5, Nokia 8 and more. Not only that looks like Nokia is also prepping up to bring back its N-series models and may unveil a few at MWC 2017.

So, which one are you waiting for? Nokia or BlackBerry?