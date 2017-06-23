New BlackBerry smartphone spotted with Snapdragon 625/626 SoC

Following the launch of the BlackBerry KeyOne, it looks like the company is prepping to launch another new smartphone. From the recent leaks, the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone seems to have the model number BB D100-1.

The existence of the new smartphone as been revealed via the UAProf (user agent profiles) on the TCL website. Notably, China-based TCL is the company that builds BlackBerry branded devices these days.

The UAProf does not divulge a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone, but it makes it clear that the device on the cards will flaunt an FHD 1080p display and have an aspect ratio of 16:9. There are chances for this BlackBerry smartphone to be a touch-only device and it may not be launched with a physical keyboard.

Talking about the device bearing the model number BBD100-1, it will be powered by either the Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is the same processor that was used by the KeyOne or the new Snapdragon 626 SoC.

The reason for the confusion is that both the SoCs from Qualcomm have similar model numbers MSM8953 and MSM8953Pro. The Pro suffix is not seen on the UAProf or any other benchmark listings.

At this point in time, what we know is that TCL is working on a new BlackBerry smartphone with the BBD100-1 model number. We will get to know more details about this smartphone in the coming weeks or months. Until then, we need to watch out for the rumors and speculations regarding the same. In the meantime, we will keep you posted about more updates.