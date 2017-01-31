BlackBerry-TCL will unveil these smartphones at MWC 2017

BlackBerry is expected to launch a range of other devices alongside BlackBerry Mercury. If the rumors are to be trusted upon, the most awaited BlackBerry Mercury is expected to launch on February 25 at the MWC press meet.

Well, BlackBerry is all set a benchmark at the MWC event to take place in Barcelona next month. The company is expected to do so launching a number of devices along with the most-talked about BlackBerry Mercury. Let's take a quick sneak peak at BlackBerry's plan for MWC 2017.

First, the BlackBerry Mercury. There have been a lot of speculations circulating about the smartphone on the web lately. To recall, display wise the smartphone will come with a qwerty keyboard like the classic BlackBerry phones. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, the codenamed BlackBerry "Mercury" or "DTEK70" will run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

In terms of display, the upcoming smartphone will sport a fingerprint sensor underneath the space bar and may sport a 4.5-inch display screen, below which will be the old, classy QWERTY keyboard. Along with that, the handset is expected to bear the volume and lock screen buttons at the right side of the device, and the USB Type-C port lies at the bottom of the phone, along with two speaker grilles.

All these will be backed by a decent 3,400 mAh battery. For more details on the camera specs, storage capacity and price of the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury phone read here.

Alongside the above-mentioned phone, if the new reports flying on the web are to be trusted upon, a new smartphone with codename "BBC100-1" may also be unveiled. Reports suggest that the rumored smartphone is likely to mainly aim at emerging markets like Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

In terms of the specs, as we had earlier reported, the BlackBerry BBC100-1 is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory.

For the display, the smartphone might come with a 5.5-inch and will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. On the other hand, it terms of the camera set up, the rumored BBC100-1 phone will sport a 13MP rear-view camera along with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Well, although these are just rumors, it will be really interesting to watch how BlackBerry in a joint venture with TCL will capture the limelight in the upcoming MWC 2017.