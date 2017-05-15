Blackview P2 Lite with its big battery can function as a power bank

Smartphone manufacturers have started following some trends to meet the requirements of the users. Providing a phone with massive battery capacity is one among such trends.

People often go for the smartphones with long lasting batteries than the normal handsets. Blackview P2 Lite is one such smartphone which comes with a huge battery of 6000mAh. But if you have ever wondered whether smartphones with high battery power can be used as a power bank, then you are right. We can make this Blackview P2 Lite function as a power bank efficiently.

How to use it as a power bank Power bank functionality can be achieved through OTG. One just has to connect this phone to another handset having lesser power in it. The battery being the highlight of this device, people are tempted to buy this phone. Also Read: Blackberry KEYone launching in India for Rs. 39,999 Other highlights With Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz, the phone is integrated to have a fingerprint scanner for 0.1s unlock. It comes with an ARM Mali-T720-MP3 GPU coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Features The phone features a quite larger FHD display of 5.5-inch with a resolution of 1080*1920 pixels. On optics part, the device sports an 8MP + 13MP camera and runs on Android 7.0 out of the box. It is having a dimension of 154*77*10.4 mm and supports GPS, OTG and 9V2A fast charge. Not an expensive handset Blackview P2 Lite is made available in four different colors- Champagne Gold, Iron Blue, Mocha Grey, and Matte Black. It may be surprising to see it bear a less price tag. The phone is out in the market for a cheaper price of less than $125 on English, Spanish or Russian mutation of Aliexpress.

