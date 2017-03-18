BLU Life One X2 Mini with 4GB RAM launched at Rs. 11,720

BLU Products, the premier smartphone manufacturer in the United States has just launched a new smartphone dubbed as BLU Life One X2 Mini. This new smartphone is a compact version of the Life One X2 launched in September of last year. However, the New BLU Life One X2 Mini has added significant improvements in design, premium build quality, and tremendous value being the only smartphone available with 4GB RAM at $179.99 (approx Rs.11,720) price point.

Commenting on the launch, Samuel Ohev-Zion CEO of BLU Products said, "The Life One X2 Mini brings flagship specs to consumers who don't want break the bank, spending $600-$700 on a mobile device." "With the release of the new BLU Life One X2 Mini, you can't go wrong with the mini's striking design packed with desirable specs, like 64GB + 4GB RAM making it a remarkable device for this price segment."

Coming to the smartphone itself, the BLU Life One X2 Mini features a premium full metal body design and is basically 8.7mm thick. The device comes with 5-inch 1080p Full HD Curved Glass Display with an impressive 440ppi density. Further, the display is covered with an extra layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect it from cracks and scratches.

Under the hood, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and the company claims that this processor results in 30% increase in performance compared to the previous generation. Th processor is coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 6.0.1. marshmallow.

As for the cameras, the BLU Life One X2 Mini includes a Sony IMX258 13.0 Megapixel main camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), 5P lens, and f2.2 aperture. The front camera includes a wide-angle 8.0 Megapixel Sensor with LED Flash as well as software enhancement features such as face beautification, Wide Selfie, HDR, Panorama and much more.

The BLU Life One X2 Mini is also equipped with a built-in fingerprint sensor which allows for seamless unlocking of the phone, improved security for files, and other fingerprint security features available. In addition to the appealing design and technology, the BLU Life One X2 Mini is powered by a 3000mAh battery which according to the company lasts at least one full day Connectivity options include full 4G LTE coverage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi etc.

The BLU Life One X2 Mini is available on Amazon.com in Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold variants.