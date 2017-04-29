Blu R1 Plus launched with 4000mAh battery, 3GB RAM and more

American smartphone manufacturer Blu has just launched its new smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as R1 Plus, the smartphone exclusively features 4G LTE connectivity for users in the U.S. Moreover, the smartphone is already available on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Best Buy. As part of a limited period launch offer, the company is also offering a $50 (approximately Rs. 3,200) discount on the smartphone.

Coming to the smartphone, let us see what the device has to offer.

Design and Display As per the company, the smartphone has been crafted with the highest grade materials such as curved glass touch panel and machined aircraft grade aluminum battery cover. Thus the BLU R1 PLUS bears both a sophisticated look and excellent feel. The R1 PLUS comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with a curved on-cell glass panel. Further, the display has been fitted with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which provides an extra layer of armor to protect the smartphone from cracks and scratches. Under the Hood The Blu R1 Plus is powered by MediaTek 6737 1.3GHz quad-core processor and a quicker Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone is available in 32GB/16GB internal memory (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card) and 3GB/2GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset is powered by an impressive 4000mAh battery and the company claims that it will provide a 30 day standby time with 2-3 days of usage on a single charge. Blu R1 Plus runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Camera As for the cameras, Blu R1 Plus comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone flaunts a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. The smartphone measures 153x76.6x10.5mm and weigh 190 grams. Apart from 4G LTE other connectivity options offered by the Blu R1 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Micro-USB 2.0. Price and Availability Blu R1 Plus 32GB/3GB of RAM variant is currently available on Amazon at $159.99 (approximately Rs.10,300) while the 16GB/2GB of RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at $140 (approximately Rs. 9,000). The smartphone is available in Slate Grey color.