Blue color variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus spotted online

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus fall in the category of most anticipated smartphones of 2017. At the launch, the flagship devices were available in 5 different colors, which are Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold, and Coral Blue.

A few days back, Samsung's web page revealed that the company plans to three more color variants for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As per the information, the new color options for Galaxy S8 are Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, and Quicksand Gold, while the S8 Plus will be offered in Smoked Purple Grey and Quicksand Gold. The company's decision to introduce new color variants is probably due to give tough competition to upcoming iPhone 8.

Now, well-known mobile reporter Evan Blass has posted a picture containing the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in Blue color. The tweet was first spotted by AndroidHeadlines. According to him, the new color variant of the smartphones will be released in the US pretty soon. It is still unclear if they will make their way to other markets as well.

As you can see from the render, the color of the devices look similar to Coral Blue, but a shade darker. Whether it can be called Ice Look Blue is a matter of debate.

This is not the first time that the images of Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have emerged online. Back in March, we got to see alleged renders of the smartphones in the Blue color.

However, the latest leak offers a better view to the devices.Thanks to the good picture quality, we can clearly see the rear part of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.