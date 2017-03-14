Blue OnePlus 3T to be launched on March 15, tips tweet

Back in December 2016, OnePlus 3T was released as an updated version of the OnePlus 3. The device was launched in two color options - Soft Gold and Gunmetal. While the 64GB variant is available in both the colors, the 128GB variant is available only in the Gunmetal option.

Last week, we came across a teaser posted by OnePlus tipping that a Black variant of the OnePlus 3T could be in tow. Now, the company has taken to its Twitter handle suggesting that it might be announcing a new Blue variant of the existing flagship on March 15. The tweet has a blue background and the date is mentioned along with the logos of OnePlus and Colette Paris, an accessory and fashion manufacturer.

From the tweet, we can expect a stylish blue variant of the OnePlus 3T to be on the cards. There is a possibility that the alleged blue variant could be exclusive to the 128GB storage model. Besides this speculation, there are guesses that the companies might have teamed up to announce a kind of accessory for the smartphone.

As mentioned above, last week, Evan Blass, a reputed leakster came up with a new wallpaper kind of teaser with the words Never Settle, the company's signature line. Following the same, there were speculations that the company might be announcing the OnePlus 5 or a black variant of the existing flagship. This new teaser posted on Twitter seems to have no connection with the previously leaked one.

Notably, OnePlus is allegedly skipping the OnePlus 4 and directly launching the OnePlus 5 in the coming months as the number 4 is considered unlucky in China. There are several rumors and speculations going on suggesting the possible specs and features of the upcoming smartphone from the manufacturer.

