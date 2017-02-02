Bluetooth SIG listing reveals a mysterious Sony smartphone

Of late, the rumor mill has repeatedly been suggesting that Sony could unveil as many as 5 new phones under the Xperia series at this year’s MWC event held in Barcelona.

Although no specific details were revealed, a mysterious Sony smartphone was sighted on Bluetooth SIG listing, a couple of days ago suggesting that the smartphone in question could be one among the 5 rumored phones.

As mentioned, the listing reveals hardly any details about the mystery smartphone except for its model number: PRO20161112 and the fact that it will offer support for Bluetooth 4.1.

Among the bunch of phones that are rumored to be launched at MWC 2017, Sony is also expected to unveil a Snapdragon 835 SoC powered phone which is also rumored to feature a 4K display.

