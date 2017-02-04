BSNL starts offering 1GB data at Rs. 36

2017 is expected to be a turning point for the telecom industry, shows reports. The telecom giants are all geared up to counter threat the new entrant - Reliance Jio by introducing several attracting tariff plans, and BSNL is heading the race.

The telcos are working on offering more services at a lesser cost. In line with the same, state-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today announced a tariff plan which will offer 1GB data at Rs. 36. This is probably the lowest tariff plan that the telecom operator has come up with.

Earlier, BSNL had stated that they will start offering up to four times extra data on existing data special tariff vouchers (STVs). Living up to their statement, by introducing the new tariff plan, reports are such that BSNL slashed the 3G mobile internet rates by about three-fourth.

Under this offer, the telecom operator is offering four times more data, with which a customer will now get 8GB for 28 days at Rs. 291, which earlier offered only 2GB data. Furthermore, BSNL is also offering 2GB data for Rs. 78 plan.

By introducing this plan, BSNL has set a benchmark of offering the cheapest data plan, which when compared to other networks who offers 1GB of data at Rs. 50.

Adding on to the initiative, BSNL Board of Director, RK Mittal stated to Economic Times, "We are committed to providing affordable mobile services for all segments of the prepaid mobile customers. These offers will be valid from February 6, 2017, on Pan India basis."

About BSNL's future plan, it will be interesting to witness how BSNL sketches its road map to rule the telecom sector by counter attacking the other telecom giants.