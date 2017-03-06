Budget Google smartphone without Pixel branding to be launched with Pixel 2

Google released the Pixel smartphones last year and has confirmed that the second generation phones are in the making. Being the flagship phone, the Pixel 2 will fall in the premium market segment as the original one. But, it looks like the expensive one is not the only one that Google is working on.

Going by a recent report, the Google Pixel 2 will be accompanied by a budget smartphone. The catch is this phone will not have the Pixel branding. If this turns out to be true, then it makes sense as Google seems to have started focusing on a majority of the users. We say this as the premium market segment has a very small set of buyers in comparison to the mid-range and entry-level market.

Last week, at the MWC 2017, Rick Osterloh, Google's head of hardware, confirmed that the Pixel 2 will fall in the premium market segment and go official sometime in October 2017. Following suit, a report has surfaced online claiming that the Google is testing a few models of a smartphone internally called Pixel 2B. This smartphone is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 2 or soon afterward.

Also Read: Google Pixel 2 likely to be launched in October

Detailing about the Pixel 2B, it is likely to arrive with less powerful innards. Speculated to be a low-end device, this smartphone is believed to be an Android One smartphone. Though the Android One lineup failed to become a hit in markets such as India, at the MWC 2017, a Turkish company announced one such smartphone called GM6. The Pixel 2B is likely to be aimed at the emerging markets such as India and China where there are more buyers for affordable and feature-rich phones.

Source