Bug fixes: OnePlus 3/3T receive Beta updates for OxygenOS

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T. The update is sized at 75 MB and is arriving as version 18 and 9 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively. The update upgrades the OnePlus Community App to V1.9.

The update removes bugs related to issues including duplicate notifications, app locker, battery percentage and camera. Issues with the weather app and OnePus Font have also been fixed.

Here is a complete list of fixes introduced by the Beta update.

Fixed occasional duplicate notifications

Fixed expanded screenshot duplicate stitches

Fixed app locker

Fixed inaccurate battery percentage

Fixed certain display issues with OnePlus Font

Fixed certain display issues in the weather app

Fixed camera occasionally unable to open

Fixed sending files with 3rd party apps via hotspot

Fixed inaccurate displayed network speed when activating hotspot

OnePlus 3 was launched in June 2016 whereas 3T wasn't released until December. The differences between OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T can be counted on fingertips. OnePlus 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 whereas 3T is powered by Snapdragon 821. Similarly 3T boasts a 16 MP front facing camera whereas OnePlus 3 has 8 MP selfie cam.

There is no other difference between the two phones and both of them offer impressive performance. Both the phones have 6GB RAM which is more than sufficient to handle most complex apps.