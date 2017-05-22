Buy Darago 3310 - New Nokia 3310 Clone in India for Rs. 799

Just a few weeks back, Nokia made its most anticipated and refurbished feature phone, Nokia 3310 available in Indian market. With a price tag of Rs. 3310, people think twice before buying this feature phone for such a price range.

But being manufactured under Nokia brand, it may see some happy faces as well. If you are concerned about the price, then you may opt for some other feature phones placed at a lesser price tag. One such phone is Darago 3310. With almost similar looks of Nokia 3301, it is offered for a very less price in Flipkart. This Nokia clone costs just Rs. 799 ( roughly $12) from your pocket.

New clone looks identical As expected, this new clone of Nokia 3310 looks entirely similar to the original handset. With the same cherry shaped buttons on the front and same camera cutouts on the back, there is no doubt in confusing the people around. Also Read: Get iPhone 7 clone UMIDIGI G for just $80 One noticeable difference As said above, it is very difficult to make out the differences in the design. The only difference one can figure out easily is the placement of the micro-USB charging port. In Darago 3310, it is located in the bottom whereas, Nokia 3310 has the same feature on the top. Other than this, the software which runs on this device is different which results in different user experience. Required features The Nokia clone comes with a 1.77″ display having 320 x 240 resolution. With 1MB RAM, it has an option for expandable memory of up to 8GB via microSD card slot. To speak about optics, it sports a 0.3MP rear-facing camera with LED flash support. For more information, you can refer Flipkart listing.

It is up to you to decide between these two similar looking phones. If you are a die-hard Nokia fan, you can buy their newly launched 3310 otherwise, you can go for this Darago handset with an identical look at a lesser price.