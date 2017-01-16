Buy Google Pixel on Snapdeal to get cashback and protection plans

Online marketplace Snapdeal on Monday partnered with Google Pixel, the first Google smartphone, as their online retail partner, offering cashback and mobile protection plans.

Snapdeal is offering Rs 10,000 instant cashback from Yes Bank, Rs 10,000 e-cash from Yatra and a free mobile protection plan from Allianz worth Rs 5,999 on the Google-Assitant powered Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

"Pixel has already established a new benchmark in quality and we are confident that coupled with our offers, this phone is going to be a hot seller for us," Vishal Chadha, Vice President (Market Development) Snapdeal, said in a statement.

Pixel comes with a built-in Google Assistant that has a natural conversation with users to find answers or get things done on the go. Google has used 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on the front display and back glass.

Pixel has 12.3MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor at the back and is powered by a battery that can charge the phone for up to seven hours in just 15 minutes.

Pixel comes with the newest Android operating system, Android 7.1 Nougat.

Source: IANS