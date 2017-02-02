Honor 6X flash sale debuts at 2PM today via Amazon

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei launched the Honor 6X smartphone in India in late January starting at Rs. 12,999. The USP of this smartphone is the dual-rear camera setup at its rear despite the affordable price tag that it carries. Notably, two variants of the Honor 6X were released in India - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity priced at Rs. 12,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Honor 6X is exclusive to Amazon India and the first flash sale is all set to take place at 2PM today. Only the base variant of the Honor 6X with 3GB RAM will be listed for sale today. As it is a flash sale, the interested users need to register to get a chance to buy the phone and the registrations were open since the launch of the Honor 6X. The second flash sale is set to happen on February 9 at 2PM and those who don't get their hands on the device today can try their luck next week.

Amazon India offers some deals for the buyers of the Honor 6X. SBI credit card holders are subject to get 10% cashback and Airtel users will get 14GB free data on specific recharges that they make on their Honor 6X. Even users of Kindle apps can avail 80% off on eBook.

To recap on the specifications, the Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass display. Under its hood, the device uses its own HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core processor and there is expandable storage support up to 128GB in both variants of the phone. The dual-camera setup at the back comprises of a 12MP main snapper with PDAF and a secondary 2MP lens as well to render bokeh effects. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Honor 6X gets the juice from a 3,340mAh battery with support for fast charging. The connectivity options onboard include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and dual-SIM support. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, it is topped with the EMUI 4.1 skin. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear that can unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds.