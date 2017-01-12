Lenovo P2 up for sale with exchange offers at just Rs. 1,999

Lenovo P2 was launched in India on Wednesday starting from Rs. 16,999 and is exclusive to Flipkart. If you are planning to buy this smartphone, then you need to take a look at the luring discounts and offers that the smartphone comes packed with in order to save a considerable amount of money on the purchase.

Well, Flipkart is offering a slew of discounts on the Lenovo P2 that include exchange offers, bank offers, and easy EMI payments. To be specific, Flipkart is offering an attractive exchange offer for the buyers of Lenovo P2. With this offer, buyers can get the handset at up to Rs. 15,000 off, which will take down the cost of the device to just Rs. 1,999. However, there are some terms and conditions associated with the same.

Before purchasing the Lenovo P2 on exchange offer, the buyers have to key in the IMEI number of their old smartphone and the device should be functional with displays intact. The same will be verified while the executives collect the device. Apart from the exchange offer, an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 is also applicable on the exchange value.

In addition to this, Flipkart offers special offers on select credit card purchases. There is 10% discount on SBI credit card purchases until January 13. This is applicable on opting for EMI purchase. Again, there are some terms and conditions that you need to need to get this offer. The Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get 5% discount.

On choosing for EMI payments, the buyers of Lenovo P2 can get their hands on the smartphone by paying just Rs. 873 per month.