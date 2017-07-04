By 2020 there will be more than 3.1 billion mobile subscribers in India and China: Report

According to the new study titled 'Mobile Economy: Asia Pacific', Asia-Pacific region will account for almost two-thirds of new subscribers globally by 2020, with most of the incremental growth coming from the two dominant markets, India and China. And by 2020 there will be more than 3.1 billion mobile subscribers in the region or three-quarters of the population.

The report forecasts that India will account for 27 percent (206 million) and China 21 percent (155 million) of the approximately 753 million new mobile subscribers by the end of the decade.

The study highlighted that at the end of 2016, there were 2.7 billion unique subscribers in Asia Pacific, accounting for two-thirds of the region's population. While the region is home to two of the most populous nations in the world China and India, over half the world's mobile subscribers live in these two countries.

Led by India and China, Asia's mobile industry will be the main engine of global subscriber growth for the remainder of the decade, connecting almost half a billion new customers across the region by 2020," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, a trade body that represents the interests of mobile operators globally.

"We are also seeing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across both developed and emerging markets in the region. Meanwhile, advanced operators in Asia are set to become among the first in the world to launch commercial 5G networks before the end of the decade," he added.

In addition, the report highlights several case studies where mobile services are helping to eliminate poverty; improving health, education, gender equality, and employment opportunities; helping to deliver safer cities, and addressing climate change and other issues.

While smartphones, as well as the networks used in these devices, are becoming prominent in our everyday lives it is evident that mobile subscribers will grow in huge numbers in the future.