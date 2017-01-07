CES 2017: Exciting Products Showcased That We Can’t Wait to See in India

The biggest technology event of the year- CES never fails to impress us with the kind of innovation and revolutionary products it brings to the world. This year we saw some really exciting products from the house of Asus, LG, Samsung, Xiaomi and other big players in the market.

SEE ALSO: 8 Exciting Initiatives that Google has taken for India under Sundar Pichai's leadership

We have shortlisted eight of them that we can't wait to see in the Indian market. See them yourself.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Mi Tv 4 and MI Mix smartphone Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is one impressive big screen television, which is even thinner than most smartphones available in the market now. The Mi TV 4 is also one of the first TVs to be launched in the world with the Dolby Atmos audio technology for a great cinema experience. It is almost bezel-less and sports the modular design. The Mi TV 4 is available in 49 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches and runs Android OS topped with a UI layer. Besides the Mi TV 4, Xiaomi also unveiled the white version of the Mi Mix, which looks aesthetically unique with its pearl-like finish. Xiaomi Mi Mix comes with a ceramic body, 18-karat gold accent, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compact front camera, a near bezel-less display. While XIaomi has no concrete plans to introduce the two products in India anytime sooner, we have seen company making exceptions considering their product's huge popularity in the Indian market. Lenovo Smart Assistant Next in our list of exciting tech products is Lenovo Smart Assistant, which is a mainstream digital personal assistant that is built along with Amazon and uses Alexa cloud-based voice services. The Smart Assistant can recognize the users' voice commands and conduct web searches, create lists, play music, and a lot more. Lenovo has designed the product to manage the smart home devices of Lenovo and the third-party products as well. This smart assistant is priced starting from $129.99 (approx. Rs. 9,000) and sale begins in May. The special Harman Kardon Edition is priced at $179.99 (approx. Rs. 12,000) and goes on sale at the same time. We might soon get an update from Lenovo on the Indian availability of the product. Samsung Chromebooks Samsung introduced its next generation Chromebooks in this year's biggest technology show, which we really want to see in the Indian market. Dubbed as Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro, the hybrid machines have been built in conjunction with Google and will come with the Google Play Store (Beta) pre-installed. Both are powered by an Intel Core m3 processor and flauncts stunning, immersive Quad HD 2400×1600 resolution screens made of durable Gorilla Glass 3. The new Chromebooks also packs a 360-degree rotating touchscreen which allows the users to transform the Chromebook to either a notebook or an ultra-mobile premium tablet on demand, making it a flexible device. The portable machines also come with an integrated full-size keyboard and trackpad, enabling users to write and play from anywhere. LG Signature TV W LG introduced its latest OLED television that's nearly as thin as wallpaper (2.57 mm thick) and attaches to the wall via a magnetic bracket. LG is calling the design a ‘picture on wall' and says it creates a sense of immersion, as if it's one with the wall. The television is simply the first-of-its kind and would sell like hot cakes in the Indian market, if only LG makes it available in India. (LG Signature TV W Image source: pcmag.com) Asus AR and Zenfone Zoom 3 Taiwanese tech giant impressed everyone with the announcement of Asus AR, the industry's first smartphone to come with support for Google's Tango and Daydream platforms. Asus Zenfone AR comes with a front-facing fingerprint sensor with two capacitive buttons flanked beside it. In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a massive 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. At the heart of the phone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. And this is not it; Asus AR is notably the world's first smartphone to come with 8GB of RAM. Why would we not want Asus to launch the amazing handset in India then? Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom Asus also unveiled the Zenfone 3 Zoom, which is the company's first smartphone to feature dual rear camera featuring 12MP sensors. One camera comes with a 25mm wide-angle lens, whereas the other camera comes with a 56mm lens with 2.3x optical zoom support. The camera can record 4K videos and has optical image stabilization (OIS) support as well. Other than the camera, Asus is betting big on the battery of the Zenfone 3 Zoom. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Other notable features include 4GB of RAM, 5.5-inch 1080p display and Android Nougat on board. We really expect Asus to soon announce a possible launch date for the Indian market. ZTE V8 Pro ZTE unveiled the company's mid-range smartphone- ZTE V8 Pro in CES 2017. The smartphone features a dual-lens camera setup at the rear side featuring two 13MP sensors, making it one of the few handsets offering dual-lens camera setup in the mid-range price-point. We expect the handset to launch in India in the first quarter of 2017 and it will compete with Coolpad Cool1 Dual and the upcoming Honor 6X, which is scheduled to launch later this month. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga Notebook Besides the smart assistant, Lenovo also unveiled the company's latest Thinkpad and Yoga machines in the CES 2017. The 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a 14-inch business notebook that weighs just 2.5 pounds. Lenovo claims that the laptop has an impressive 15 hours of battery backup. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard and enhanced security features such as face recognition infrared camera as well. ThinkPad X1 Carbon is priced starting from $1,349 (approx. Rs. 90,000) and the availability will start in February 2017. Coming on to Yoga tablet, it is a flexible notebook with a 14-inch OLED display. It comes with a redesigned rechargeable pen and has unique modules that provide port expansion offering up to 5 hours of extra battery life. The notebook also features an integrated projector to create presentations on the go. We are expecting the company to introduce the products somewhere in second quarter of 2017.