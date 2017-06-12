Check out the pricing details of Oppo R11 and R11 Plus

Oppo launched its flagship phones R11 and R11 Plus a couple of days ago in China. While the company kept the pricing details to itself on the day of the launch, it did reveal them yesterday at a sponsored musical concert.

The Oppo R11 comes at a price tag of ¥2999 ($440) and the Oppo R11 Plus is priced at ¥3699 ($544). There is also a special Heat Red variant of the R11, which will be sold at ¥3199 ($470). All the devices will be available for purchase through various offline and online from June 16. Looking at the specs and features, it can be said that the Oppo phones are priced reasonably.

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus are different only in terms of a few specifications. The Oppo R11 features a smaller 5.5-inch display and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage space. Also, it has a 3000mAh battery under its hood.

The Oppo R11 Plus being a larger variant sports a 6-inch FHD 1080p display and comes with 6GB RAM and the same 64GB storage space. The battery capacity of this device is a capacious 4000mAh battery unit.

Other than that, both the phones come with same features. The smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus have a rear dual camera setup, which is comprised of 20MP and 16MP sensors.

Likewise, there is also a 20MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. The phones run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS topped with ColorOS 3.1 and supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and GPS.