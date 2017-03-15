Chrome Engineer illustrates the frustration of Google phone lovers

"The phone which went on all sale morning sold out in half an hour"," It was back in the store, the next day. But again went out of stock due to its high demand", these are the common sentences we come across when we plan to buy an extremely popular phone.

'Out Of Stock' is the only label one will be able to see when they visit the store. Other than keeping the user happy by meeting their requirements, the company forecasted less demand by not expecting their new phone to be so popular. There are some cases where people buy such jaw-dropping phones from other operators by paying some extra amount. If you have managed to buy such phones from their site with not much delay, then you are the luckiest one.

Also Read: Google Pixel 2 to come without a headphone jack; Leaked Google document reveals

Likewise is the case with Google's Nexus and now Pixel devices. With the success of the Nexus series, Google was back with the Pixel phones on 2016, where it had to face the same shipping issue like its other flagship phones. Chrome OS engineer and comic artist Manu Cornet have explained the eager buyers' frustration and the company's difficulties while launching its brand new product.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nexus 4: Also known as LG Nexus 4 or LG Mako, it was estimated to have sold 3 million Nexus 4 handsets by the middle of 2013. Nexus 5 which was released in 2013 has never been heavily marketed and it doesn't come close when compared with other big Android OEM flagships. But one can guarantee that it has certainly exerted an influence. Nexus 6: Launched in 2014, Nexus 6 was the first Nexus phone to have a metallic frame.It was developed by Motorola Mobility with the 6-inch display. It appears that the phone is selling well though it was low compared to previous Nexus series. Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Google collaborated with LG on the 5X and with Huawei on 6P with two new additions to the Nexus family. It was launched in 2015 with a slight increase over the 5-inches of the original Nexus 5 device. This phone was a huge success in terms of sales. Pixel and Pixel XL: Pixel and Pixel XL released in 2016 was said to be the only ones to include the company's new voice-driven digital assistant and the first to run on the Snapdragon 821 chip, the fastest processor from Qualcomm. Though Pixel phones did not take the Indian market by storm, they have managed quite well to meet their estimation by offering discounts on few sites. What next? Let us see how Google will manage its next Pixel launch after learning from its previous lesson. Whatever the situation is, it's fair to say that Nexus phones will be at the forefront, even if they don't find a place in many Google smartphone lover's pockets.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source