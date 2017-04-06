Chromium OnePlus 3T spotted online

OnePlus 3T was recently launched in India in a black color variant for Rs. 34999. This was considered as the best OnePlus phone till date. Initially, this phone was unveiled in Gunmetal Grey and Soft Gold options.

Now, it is a celebration for OnePlus lovers who are planning to buy this phone sometime soon. One more color was spotted online which may definitely delight few buyers. Yes, the Chrome color variant may soon be available in the market. This color looks great as well as gives a shiny texture on the phone. But the company has not confirmed about this new color variant officially till now.

The leaked image shows only the rear view of the phone which is almost covered by chrome color. The picture gives us a rough idea of how this phone looks like. With sleek and shiny body, it is visually pleasing.

Since it is just a leak, it is not yet known when the company will disclose this colored phone or whether it is really going to reveal. But whatever the case, the specification of this device will remain the same as other color variants.

It is going to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, the phone is coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Speaking of the camera, the phone features rear camera of 16-megapixel and also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the purpose of security, the fingerprint scanner option is given on the front of the device. When it comes to battery, it is backed up with 3400mAh with a fast-charging capability.

Even Sony has earlier launched it's Xperia Z5 Premium phone in this color option. OnePlus has also released a 3T Colette special edition which was in limited quantity. Now, we have to wait and see when will the company announce this chrome color variant smartphone and where it will be available.

