Codenamed Taimen - Google back to making bigger phones

Last week we have seen the rumors surrounding Google's possible third phone which is rather larger and goes by the codename 'Taimen'. The company has two other phones which are believed to be codenamed 'muskie' and walleye' which are successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL.

The large phone does not come as a surprise as prior to the Nexus 6P the company has been constantly making the phones bigger with every successor model. It is less surprising because we have seen how Google has been giving codenames of fish to their devices such as the company's 4.7-inch Nexus 4 was codenamed as Mako, while a 5-inch Nexus 5 was codenamed as Hammerhead.

In 2014, Google took this as far as they could and released their biggest phone till date, the 6-inch Nexus 6 which was later codenamed as Shamu. The next two year, the company has kept the size of the devices rather average but has released other two devices. On 2015, they launched a 5.2-inch Nexus 5X codenamed as Bullhead and a 5.7-inch Nexus 6P codenamed as Anger.

Last year was fairly surprising as the company continued to size down as opposed to their usual strategy of upsizing. 2016 saw a 5.1-inch Pixel which was codenamed as Sailfish and a 5.5-inch Pixel XL codenamed as Marlin.

So, now what is really interesting is that the company has codenamed their upcoming devices as muskie and walleye. These two devices are believed to be successors of the Pixel and Pixel XL, the muskie is significantly larger than walleyes. While as mentioned earlier, a third device which is rumored to be released is codenamed the Taimen.

The Taimen are huge, hinting that Google may be coming up with a humungous third Pixel smartphone. But then again there is a possibility that the taimen is Google's entry back into the tablet arena. The company had to stay away from this area for a while now after the Nexus 9 was not well received back in 2014.

The Taimen could also be a successor to Pixel C hybrid which debuted in 2015. Irrespective of whether the Taimen will be a smartphone or a tablet, going by its codename we can surely expect it to be a gigantic device. We will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates. Being a big device it will be hard to miss.

