Codenames for the Upcoming Three HTC Smartphones Have Leaked Online

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone brand and also the struggling smartphone brand, according to a new leak is said to unveil three smartphones in the next three months. It is already known that HTC scheduled an event on January 12, where the company might unveil a device under HTC-U series.

It is still uncertain about the January 12 event on what company might announce. Today, popular ROM developer of XDA Forums, @LlabTooFer (Twitter Handle) posted codenames of three upcoming HTC devices, which he believes will be launched in next few months.

Looking at his tweet, three devices with codenames HTC Alpine, HTC Ocean Note, and HTC E66 will be the upcoming phones. Also, he confirmed that the recently leaked HTC One X10 as the HTC E66 with mediocre hardware.

Going by the previous rumors, the HTC Ocean Note might be the U-Series smartphone that is teased to be unveiled at the January 12 event.

And, it might be called as 'HTC U Ultra.' The U Ultra might carry a massive 6-inch display with no support for 3.5mm headphone. Instead, it will use the USB Type-C port for getting the job done.

It was earlier rumored that the HTC 11 would be called as HTC Alpine and as expected it will feature high-end hardware in the form of Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM. Speaking about the HTC X10, it is supposed to come with a 5.5-inch 720p screen and MediaTek MT6755 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The HTC U Ultra aka, the HTC Ocean Note is scheduled to be unveiled on January 12. The HTC 11, aka Alpine, might be unveiled at the MWC 2017 and finally, the HTC X10 might also go live at the MWC itself.