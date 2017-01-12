Soon after Nokia 6 launch, HMD's Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 leaks online

Nokia, the Finnish company, made a comeback last Sunday under the leadership of HMD Global with the Android-powered mid-range Nokia 6. However, several fans will be eagerly waiting for the Nokia's flagship phone, instead of a mid-range or entry-level phone.

Although HMD Global teased the Nokia flagship phone launched will happen at the MWC 2017, consumers over the world were waiting for the specs of the phone. In a hands-on video leaked today, a new smartphone named Nokia 8, which was earlier known as Nokia Supreme has leaked.

According to GizmoChina, the Nokia 8 was showcased at the Qualcomm's booth at the CES 2017, but only little people noticed that. The Nokia 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which might be the reason for the smartphone to present at the CES Qualcomm booth.

It is also rumored that the Nokia 8 will feature a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED panel. We might also see a smaller variant of the Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 821 chipset. Perhaps, this was the earlier leaked rumors suggested.

Optics-wise, the Nokia 8 will have a 24MP rear camera with support for both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). There might be a 12MP front-facing camera. The Nokia 8 will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.