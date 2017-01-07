Complete Specifications of the Upcoming Nokia E1 Surfaced Online

It was just two days ago we reported that HMD Global, the parent of Nokia is scheduled to release six to seven Android phones by the end of this year. Today, a new leak coming from NPU reveals the complete specifications of the upcoming Nokia E1 smartphone.

In the previous leak as well, it was said that the Nokia E1 would be an entry-level smartphone and today's leak confirms it all. According to today's leak, the upcoming Nokia E1 will feature a 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch 720p display and will be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset.

There will be only one variant of the phone with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and the storage can be further expandable with the help of a microSD card. Imaging wise, we might look at a 13MP rear facing sensor and a 5MP front-facing sensor.

The upcoming Nokia E1 will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and all the Nokia phones releasing this year will book Android Nougat itself.

Previously, the sketching's of the Nokia E1 have surfaced online showing that it will have hardware capacitive keys, instead of on on-screen navigation buttons. And, the phone will boast of a plastic body.

The Nokia E1 is expected to be priced under $150 (Approx. Rs. 10,000) and rumored to be unveiled at the MWC 2017. Along with the Nokia E1, a flagship phone with moniker Nokia P1 and a mid-range Nokia D1C is expected to be announced.