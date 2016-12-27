Complete Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 6 Leak, Launch Date Might be Pushed to April 2017

Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi is enjoying a great year. As the year is coming to an end, the focus of several people is now shifting to the mega MWC 2017 event scheduled to happen at the end of February 2017.

Yesterday, we reported that Xiaomi's upcoming flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be released on Valentine's day (February 14). A new leak from a Chinese site today revealed the complete specs of the Xiaomi Mi 6 along with the purported materials used to make the phone.

The leak also revealed that Samsung will not meet the 10nm manufacturing process for the Snapdragon 835 SoC and apparently all the phones that are scheduled to use the Snapdragon 835 will be delayed including the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Also, the posted photo has specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 6. As expected earlier, the Mi 6 will come in three different chipset variants for different regions. Also, the international variant of the phone will have the Snapdragon 835 chip coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 6 includes an ultra-narrow frame and four antenna bands on the rear. And, this time around, Xiaomi is planning to get their own charging technology called the 'Mi Charge' to compete with its Chinese counterpart OnePlus. Also, the phone will feature a dual camera setup on the rear.

The most interesting part is that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be released sometime in April 2016 due to the unavailability of the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Via