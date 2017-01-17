Complete specifications of the ZTE Hawkeye, the crowd-sourced smartphone revealed officially

As you might be aware of the fact that ZTE showcased a crowd-sourced Kickstarter project smartphone, the ZTE Hawkeye at the CES 2017 and today the company has officially posted the specifications of the smartphone on their website.

It was back in 2016 that ZTE asked the users to give some ideas to build a smartphone and the most voted concept was the Hawkeye. However, at the CES, the company did not reveal the specifications of the phone.

The most interesting aspect of the phone is it comes with a price tag of just $199 (approx. Rs. 13,000). There are some innovative features such as an eye-tracking sensor, self-adhesive back, etc. Regarding hardware specifications, the ZTE Hawkeye boasts of a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. ZTE also added the support for microSD card for further storage expansion up to 256GB.

The ZTE Hawkeye comes with two cameras on the rear of 12MP and 13MP. One of the camera sensors has support for optical zoom, which the company did not mention. Also, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone boots Android Nougat out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The phone also has support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 and a fingerprint sensor is also present in the phone. The phone is expected to be shipped sometime in September 2017. But for now, ZTE is asking its users to choose colors and materials to manufacture the phone.