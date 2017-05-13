Concept Google Pixel 2 video shows full-screen display and dual cameras

We have been seeing a lot of leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel devices. Speculations have it, Google will release its next Pixel smartphone around the month of October and it will be known as the Google Pixel 2. While there is still some odd 5 months left for the rumored launch, well-known concept phone designer Concept Creator has posted a teaser on YouTube revealing how the Pixel 2 might look like.

Of course, this is just a concept video which doesn't hold much weight, but you might want to take a look. As you can see, the upcoming device would be bigger in size than the previous Pixel phones. So it is being presumed that the Google Pixel 2 will pack a large battery under its hood. It has improved quite a lot on the design aspect as well.

Although the video is not that clear, we can still manage to notice a vertically arranged dual camera setup on the back of the phone. Well, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to me. Most of the large manufacturers are incorporating dual cameras on their smartphones.

So Google might just do the same if it wants to follow the current trend. Interestingly, the front of the device also appears to bear dual cameras. However, it is unlikely that the Google Pixel 2 will be a quad camera phone.

What's more, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone under the camera module. Display-wise, it seems to sport a bezel-less display, which gives it a premium look.

In any case, the actual Google Pixel 2 might turn out to be completely different in terms of design and features. We just have to wait and watch until the official launch.

