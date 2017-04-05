Concept Images of Galaxy Note 8 reveal rear dual cameras

While Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not likely to launch in the coming four months or so, rumors and leaks about this phablet have already started emerging online. Going by the rumors, the device will greatly resemble the recently launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Going one step further, a third-party designer has even put together a render of the upcoming device based on the information available at the moment.

However, the image doesn't reveal much and looks very similar to the S8 series. Just like the flagship phones, the device sports a curved display on the sides with extremely thin bezels around the screen. The concept smartphone also features four physical keys. The power/lock key is located on the right, while volume up, volume down and Bixby AI physical keys lie on the left.

The only significant difference as per the image is that it features a dual rear camera setup with heart rate sensor and a LED flash on the back. This also doesn't come as a surprise as Samsung initially planned on bringing the S8 Plus with dual cameras.

However, it is highly probable that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will indeed come with the said feature.

You can also see the company branding on the rear part of the device. Further, the concept render even shows the company's S Pen stylus, but it looks too thick for the phablet and it doesn't seem quite proportional.

Moreover, the device shown in the render lacks a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Speculations suggest the sensor might be placed on the side, like the way Sony does with its smartphones.

In any case, we should be seeing more leaks and rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 in the days to come. Do stay tuned with GIZBOT for more updates.

