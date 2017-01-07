Confirmed: Lenovo P2 Set to Launch in India on January 11

Earlier we had reported that Lenovo, in its Twitter India handle, teased to unveil the P2 battery-centric smartphone in India, however, didn't reveal any information on the launch date and price. Well, the latest information suggests that Lenovo P2 will hit the Indian Shores on January 11. Yes, the Chinese smartphone vendor confirms the India launch date of Lenovo P2 to be January 11 and makes the handset a Flipkart exclusive product.

Lenovo P2 made its first public appearance at IFA 2016. Launched in China, the Lenovo P2 comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. However, if rumors are to be believed, the handset to be launched in India is expected to bear only 32GB of internal storage, and ditch 64GB of internal storage as in the Chinese variant. As the device is vailable in two color variants - Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey, which variant might hit the Indian market remains a mystery that will resolve only on January 11 at the launch event of Lenovo P2.

Powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, the key highlight of the smartphone is its excellent battery capacity. Packed with a 5100mAh fast charging battery, this Lenovo smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and comes fitted with dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) card slots.

Lenovo P2, in terms of camera set-up, bears a 13MP rear camera and comes fitted with a 5MP selfie camera along with an additional Sony IMX258 sensor, which makes the device an apt one for photography lovers. As far as connectivity comes into consideration, the Lenovo smartphone includes a wide range of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio.

Well, the price at which Lenovo P2 might hit India remains a secret as of now, and will only be revealed on January 11.