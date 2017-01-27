Confirmed: No white color Nokia 6 coming up

Nokia 6 was up for second flash sale yesterday and went completely out of stock in a matter of just 60 seconds. However, the sale was only restricted to China, and the international market has no access to the recently launched Android powered Nokia 6.

Even before the smartphone pioneer launched the Nokia 6 at CES 2017, there have been a lot of speculations about the Android smartphone circulating all across the web. Well, now the fresh rumors suggest that a white variant of the Nokia 6 can be in the pipeline.

Yes, reports were such that Nokia is all geared up to launch the white Nokia 6 for the international market, however, HMD denies all the rumors and says that they are not coming up with any white version on the newly launched Android smartphone. Well, at least for now, HMD has no plans to unveil any white variant of Nokia 6. So all the news about the same shouldn't be trusted upon.

Nokia 6 has been the hottest selling smartphone in China, and this is quite apparent as the smartphone goes out of stock in seconds on both first and second flash sale.

In terms of the features, the Nokia 6 Android smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset and comes packed with an octa-core 1.4GHz CPU, and the Adreno 505 GPU and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. Whereas in terms of optics, Nokia 6 bears a 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter, which are backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

