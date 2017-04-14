Contest Alert: Vivo is now giving away free IPL tickets

It is IPL cricket league's 10th anniversary this year and to celebrate the milestone Vivo recently launched the Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition smartphone for the fans.

However, apart from the launch, while Vivo is this year's title sponsor the company has now opened a number of contests where people can win free IPL match tickets. The contests are usually announced on twitter, so you should be using your twitter account more frequently if you want to win the prize.

The prizes include tickets for the upcoming matches and even the tickets for the finals. Vivo has put up different conditions for the contests and the latest one includes you to just describe why you love the IPL so much. Well, if you are an IPL fan then you can easily do that. And if you are interested, you can always visit Vivo India's twitter handle and check out for new contests and updates.

Send us maximum reasons telling why you love #VIVOIPL & improve your chances at winning free #VIVOIPL match tickets. #ContestAlert — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 14, 2017

On the other hand, if you are interested in the IPL Edition Vivo V5 Plus smartphone, then here are few details about the smartphone. The dual-SIM selfie-focused smartphone runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Limited Vivo V5 Plus edition sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device features 64GB of inbuilt storage and sadly it is non-expandable. It is powered by a 3055mAh battery.

The smartphone's biggest highlight though is its dual front camera setup which has a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system, and an 8-megapixel camera that's meant to capture depth-of-field information. On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash.

Additionally, the smartphone has an embedded fingerprint scanner in the Home Button and also offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. This limited edition smartphone is available on Flipkart and across offline channels. It is priced at Rs. 25,990.