Coolpad Conjr will be launched in India in January as an Amazon exclusive

Last week, at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Coolpad announced the Conjr, a budget smartphone featuring unibody metallic design. Now the word about this smartphone's launch in India has come up.

Coolpad has officially announced that the Conjr will be launched in the country this month itself. As of now, there is no clear mention on the date of its launch in India, but it is believed to be an Amazon exclusive as Coolpad and Amazon India have come up with a strategic understanding regarding the same.

Also Read: Coolpad Cool1 Dual First Impressions

Talking of the Coolpad Conjr smartphone, the device will be bestowed with a 5-inch HD 720p with 2.5D curved glass and employ a quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T720 graphics unit. The Conjr will boot on Android 6.00 Marshmallow topped with Cool UI 8.0.

The dual SIM Coolpad Conjr sports a 13MP main snapper at its back with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and OIS, and an 8MP front-facer also with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Besides these specs, there is a fingerprint scanner as well on the Coolpad smartphone. The other goodies onboard the Coolpad Conjr include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and a 2,500mAh battery.

Also Read: Coolpad Cool Changer S1 With Snapdragon 821 Officially Launched

Last week, the company announced the phone in gold and gray color variants and claimed that it will be priced in the sub-$200 price range. Apparently, we can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs. 13,000 in India.

In addition to the Coolpad Conjr, the company's flagship smartphone dubbed Changer S1 announced in the last month will also hit the Indian shores soon.